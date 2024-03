Today, Zigmond Kozicki and Dr. Stephanie Baiyaski-Kozicki inform the community on the upcoming Great Lakes Environmental Festival. The festival at Manistee High School runs from 10 a.m - 4p.m. on April 20. Cara McDonald shares on the latest issue of the Northern Michigan Magazine. Lifestlye reporter Rachel walks through different ways of decorating easter eggs.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Envirofest