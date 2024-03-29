Crafting with the Katies: Make your own ‘Book to Go!’

For the Katies final National Reading Month craft, they’ll be making a bookmark on a purse strap, or what the Katies are calling a “Book to Go!”

The Katies got the idea from this Instagram creator to make one of their own.

This is certainly a unique craft, and something you won’t see anywhere else!

To make your own “Book on the Go!”, you’ll need:

A book

Plastic canvas sheet

Scissors

Yarn

Needle

D rings

Purse strap

Step one: Take your book and your plastic canvas and measure out how long and how wide you want your bookmark to be. Cut out your plastic canvas to make a bookmark.

Step two: Take your yarn and needle and start weaving the yarn through your plastic canvas. You can make a design, or just weave your yarn in and out the holes in your bookmark.

Step three: Once you’ve finished weaving your yarn through your bookmark, take your D rings and estimate where they should go on the end of your bookmark. Then, start a whipstitch around the ends of your bookmark, weaving in your D rings.

Step four: Once your yarn is secured, take your purse straps and attach them to your D rings, and you have your “Book on the Go!”

