New addiction treatment clinics open in Ludington and Freemont

Corewell Health is bringing two treatment centers to Northern Michigan in hopes of combatting overdoses in the region.

After looking at overdose data as well as emergency visits in the region, Corewell determined addiction treatment clinics were needed in Ludington and Freemont.

The new clinics will allow patients to see specialists where they live and make treatment more accessible.

“We really partner with anyone at any point in the spectrum of readiness for change,” said Colleen Lane, director of addiction medicine.

“So what that means is we will meet with someone if they’re at the point where they just want to learn about options for treatment, as well as someone who’s at the point where they say, You know what, I’m ready to change my relationship with a substance,” Lane said.