Roscommon Co. woman arrested on charges of stabbing husband, state police say

HOUGHTON LAKE — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post are investigating an assault with intent to murder incident that occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. on March 26.

Troopers responded to an address in Prudenville for a report of a 47-year-old male who had been stabbed multiple times, they said.

When troopers and Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene, they reported that they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim told officers that he was stabbed by his wife, who had left the scene in the family vehicle, troopers said.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and later transferred to a Flint hospital for surgery, troopers said.

While officers were on scene, they were notified by Roscommon County Central Dispatch that the suspect had driven the vehicle into Houghton Lake at the end of Liberty Street near Houghton View Drive in Prudenville, they said.

Officers responded to that location and arrested the 42-year-old female, also from Prudenville, troopers said.

She was taken to a local hospital for possible injuries and later released and sent to the Roscommon County jail for the charge of assault with intent to murder and felonious assault, troopers said.

The incident remains under investigation.