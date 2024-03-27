Garfield Township votes to bring in new leadership

Earlier this year, Garfield Township supervisor Chuck Korn announced he will not be seeking reelection.

The board of trustees passed a 6-1 vote to create a part time supervisor position with less pay and fewer responsibilities. The supervisor would also serve as chair for the board for the township. The board opted for a township management position which would be a full time staff position.

“Sixteen years ago, the real estate bubble had just burst and there was nothing going on. It was quiet. So it was a good time to learn. The next person, the person who comes in this fall, isn’t going to have that luxury of time,” Korn said.

Korn said hiring someone without the process of an election would create better stability in the township for the future.