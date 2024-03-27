Alpena man in jail after threatening to stab teens

An Alpena man woke up in jail Wednesday morning.

After police say he threatened to stab some teenagers.

Stephen Miller Jr. faces charges of felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting and obstructing police.

Police say on Saturday they received calls from teenagers --

After they say miller asked them to buy alcohol for him.

When they told him they weren’t old enough, police say the 43 year old pulled out a knife and threatened to stab them.

The teens ran off and called 911.

Police say because of his past criminal history, Miller faces up to 15 years in prison.

He’s being held on a $25,000 cash bond.