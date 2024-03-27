2 men wanted for stealing credit card to buy lotto tickets, Mecosta Co. Sheriff’s Office says

MECOSTA COUNTY — Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said that a stolen credit card was used to buy lotto tickets in Chippewa Lake.

On March 26, deputies responded to the East Bay General Store in Chippewa Lake on a complaint about a stolen credit card/fraud.

Deputies investigating the incident said they found that two Black males used a stolen credit card to purchase lotto tickets on March 9 at the store. They also committed the same crime at the Sunoco in Chase on March 9, deputies said.

Advertisement

You can see photos of the suspects on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 592-0150.