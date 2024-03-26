‘Wardens’ Outdoor Channel features local conservation officer

Michigan is home to an elk heard that totals somewhere between 800-1000 animals, and this isn’t by accident.

The northern lower peninsula, also known as district three by the DNR, is the only area of the state that elk reside in Michigan. Today’s herd started with seven elk, that have been carefully managed by the DNR to become the herd they are.

This week on Wardens:, a television show airing on Outdoor Channel, DNR Conservation Officers share on what goes into managing the elk in the northern lower. Also learn about deer season patrol, and take a visit to the DNR Pocket Park in the Escanaba fairgrounds.

Conservation Officer Andrea Dani of District 1 and Officers Dan Liestenfeltz and Nick Torsky of District 3 will be seen in “Northern Lower Elk and Deer,” airing the week of March 25th.

“The episode will follow two officers during Elk season in District 3 and opening day of firearm deer season,” said David Haupt, Wardens Coordinating Producer. The show will also cover kids fishing, archery and other fun activities taught by Officer Dani.

The show was filmed in Atlanta and Escanaba.

“You’ll see officers interact with successful hunters, initiate traffic stops, and other duties during a typical day on the job. There is also a lot of information on the elk herd and how the season works,” Haupt said.

Episodes air on the Outdoor Channel at 9 p.m. every Friday.