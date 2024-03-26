Student-run Rambler Sports Network celebrates a decade on the air at Boyne City High School

The Boyne City High School Visual Imaging class just wrapped up their 10th successful year of broadcasting on The Rambler Sports Network, which allows the community to watch and engage with sporting events throughout the school year.

They decided that it was only fitting to commemorate the hard work from over the past decade.

“I’ve reached a point where, I mean, it’s amazing what we’ve built ourselves to, and then all these moments that have been captured over the last 10 years. Start making a list. You’re like, Wow, that’s pretty impressive. So, it was one of the main reasons why we came with the idea to do an anniversary show on those 10 years and all the stuff that has been captured to honor those moments, but as well as to honor the crew that has put all the effort into doing this stuff, to capture that stuff, it’s pretty unique,” said Randy Calcaterra, video imaging instructor.

They called it “RSN is 10,” and it was completely student run and produced.

“It’s working in a team environment, right? I mean, they’re working on tiny little bits and pieces and then it’s not until sometimes they’re sitting there in the show itself where they see all those bits and pieces and how they come together,” said Calcaterra.

Over 10 years of sporting events captured from basketball to soccer, football and much more. Which means a lot of content was collected.

“Regardless of what career path they’re going to choose the ability to work under pressure. I mean, even myself, you know, obviously the show when we ran it was a live show and whatever. But your adrenaline’s pumped so much. You know, there’s thousands of viewers all over the world. You know, X graduates and stuff that are part of these moments. But, you know, our auditorium was packed. The entire district was watching online. You know, there’s working under pressure which they get every broadcast because we do have a pretty good viewing audience now. But this was just to a different level. Like and then they can sit there and go, wow, I made that. The coolest thing I think about the whole RSN is 10 thing, has been the impact on the community and the community buy in and the way it ties the community together. And this was just like the culmination of all that. Everyone always gives me those comments about the community impact of what we’ve been doing. But this RSN is 10 thing just brought everything together where everyone was celebrating all these moments,” Calcaterra said.

There’s no doubt that the showcase of “RSN is 10″ was appreciated by the community, school, and alumni, but through it, it also allowed the students involved to do more than just work on a school project, but maybe even discover their future career path.

“It’s just it’s another thing that I can go back and be like, hey, I know how to do this. I can do that for a living if I want to do I,” said student Andy Parsons.

“I want to be a software engineer. I’m not quite sure exactly what I want to do yet, but I know that I like doing all this stuff and I like coding all that stuff. It was actually the RSN is 10 show that made me like really settle in on what I wanted to do,” said Sadie Kroondyk.

“After high school. I’m going to Oakland University for graphic design, and I want to focus on motion graphics. And so, I wouldn’t have realized that without this class,” said Kaydence Whennen.

“RSN is 10″ was an incredible tribute to the decade of sports at Boyne City High School, which exemplified the talent and hard work of many students.

“We want to turn that use the power of this into a motivation tool for the upcoming kids. You’re part of this. What are you doing for your moment when it’s your time on the court, your time on the field, or you’re behind the camera or you’re in the student section rocking the house. So, we very much built in all these messages to the younger ones that this is tradition here. And now it’s your turn,” said Calcaterra.











