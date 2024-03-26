Micah Gallegos Wins Region 2 Athletic Director of the year award

Micah Gallegos, the Athletic Director at Traverse City Christian, was honored as Region 2 Athletic Director of the year by the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’ for the 2023-2024 school year.

Gallegos has served as the Athletic Director at Traverse City Christian for the last seven years, and is a member of several Athletic Administrator and Michigan High School Coaches Associations.

He told 9 and 10 News, that he feels honored to receive this recognition, and that serving the school and the kids is what keeps his love for the career going.

“It’s just an incredible honor to be recognized for that. And I absolutely love it here. I love our students. That’s what keeps me coming back every day. Our students are fantastic and getting a build relationships with them. We have a great staff, great administrative team.”

Gallegos was honored with the award on march 16th in front of his peers.







