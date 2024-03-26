Jersey Mike’s donates all March 27 proceeds to Father Fred Foundation

The Traverse City sub shop is donating all proceeds on Wednesday to The Father Fred Foundation.

The foundation, established in 1989, helps individuals and families with essential and immediate needs, nourishing food on the table, keeping heat and lights on, and clothing when the necessities of home are unaffordable.

Jersey Mike’s owner waws adamant about supporting the local non-profit.

“Nationwide they raised about $21 million,” said Candice Hamel, Father Fred executive director. “The owner of this store actually had to get special permission to kind of go off grid for a different nonprofit. So we were accepted last year and they did it again.”

“It’s super important to support one another. We want to see local businesses thrive, especially when they’re locally owned,” Hamel said.

The store is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, all sales throughout the day will be donated.