Isabella County Commissioners discuss major cuts to operating budget

ISABELLA COUNTY -- Isabella County commissioners, administrators, and department heads all met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the budget shortfall in their general operating budget.

The county is trying to figure out how they’ re going to cut about $6 million in expenses from the $23 million dollar operating budget.

This comes after voters turned down a funding proposal during last month’s elections to make up that difference.

The county says those cuts will impact all departments -- including eliminating more than 70% of the sheriff’s office budget for Isabella County.

“My heads swirls with concern, all the things that we do, we just take for granted every day because we have our staff there,” said Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main. “It is deafening right now and trying to figure out how we’re going to operate, and to what degree we can even do some of this stuff.”

Isabella County Commissioner Board Chair Tobin Hope says they’re looking at slashing $3.7 million from the sheriff’s office law enforcement division.

That means 19 people losing their jobs from the road patrol division -- including sergeants, detectives, and road patrol deputies, leaving just corrections staff, the undersheriff and sheriff.

Hope said it was a difficult but necessary decision.

That’s where all the employees are. It’s got 22 employees or so,” Hope said. “It’s not a mandated service [road patrol]. It’s not a service the state says we have to provide. People are surprised when they learn that.”

Sheriff Main said it seems unfathomable to be in this position, especially with all the calls they take for the county.

He said has reached out to other law enforcement agencies like Mount Pleasant and Shepard Police, but says they also have their own responsibilities.

The commissioners also approved hiring an outside consultant to survey residents for a request of a public safety millage aimed at bringing back some road patrol deputies in the future.

They hope to have all the details about all the budget reductions approved by May.

The commissioners said they plan to have more special meetings to discuss this further.