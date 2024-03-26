Coast Guard reports that Great Lakes icebreakers helped 52 vessels this winter

SAULT STE. MARIE — Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes concluded its domestic icebreaking operation, also known as Operation TACONITE, on March 26, the Coast Guard said Tuesday.

The Great Lakes ice cover peaked on Feb. 4 at 23.35%. Total Great Lakes ice coverage as of March 22 was .87%. In the 76 days of the 2023 domestic icebreaking season, six U.S. icebreakers combined to deliver 719 hours of icebreaking assistance to the benefit of 52 vessel transits; 18 of these movements required direct icebreaking assistance to ensure commercial vessel safety.

These six icebreakers also conducted icebreaking operations to establish and maintain tracks in the ice hampered waterways of western Lake Superior, the St Marys River, Green Bay and the Straits of Mackinac.

It is estimated that more than half a million tons of dry bulk and 20 million gallons of liquid cargoes were assisted during the 76-day operational period. This translates to roughly $67 million in cargo critical to power generation, industrial productivity, and public safety, assisted during this period of ice cover.



