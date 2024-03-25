Upgrades coming to annual Traverse City horse show

For the tenth season of the Traverse City Horse Show spectators can expect to see some changes around Flint Fields Horse Park.

The park upgrades include: expanded stables, permanent restrooms, elevated tent pads and refreshed rings.

“The Traverse City horse shows is putting Traverse City on the map for something different, something quite unique in the world. So, as part of that, the last few years, we’ve been making improvements every year, just as our level of events continues to increase and the the level of competition that we bring in as Traverse City increases,” Gary Howe, Traverse City Horse Shows Marketing Manager said.

The horse shows start in June, but tickets are available starting in April. For more information on tickets, visit https://traversecityhorseshows.com/.



