Plan now for spring treatment of hemlock woolly adelgid

A certified pesticide applicator prepares to inject an infested hemlock tree with pesticide. By Michigan DNR

If hemlock trees on your property show signs of hemlock woolly adelgid infestation, now is a good time to plan for spring treatment of this invasive species, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.

Hemlock woolly adelgid, native to Asia, is known to be present in areas of Allegan, Antrim, Benzie, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and Washtenaw counties in Michigan. These small insects suck sap from hemlock needles and ultimately can cause tree death.

Insecticides are available to control the insect, and in many cases, landowners can apply them easily by carefully following label instructions and application rate guidance. Due to certain restrictions on the use of these insecticides, you may need the services of a licensed pesticide application business.

If one or more trees are infested, make plans to act this year. Without treatment, trees infested with hemlock woolly adelgid are likely to die within four to 10 years. Weakened trees on a home landscape could spell disaster during high winds or storms, and eventually they will have to be removed. Loss of hemlocks in forested areas can reduce shade, winter cover, and food and habitat for birds, fish and mammals.

Products containing either imidacloprid or dinotefuran as the active ingredient and labeled for treatment of hemlock woolly adelgid are effective in combatting the insect.

Imidacloprid moves slowly through trees, taking at least a year to reach the top of a large tree. However, one application will protect the tree for at least four years.

Dinotefuran moves through hemlock trees more quickly, making it ideal for heavily infested trees. Dinotefuran protects trees for one to two years.

No matter which treatment you select, be sure your treatment plan includes all hemlocks on your property over the next few years. If hemlock woolly adelgid is on your site, hemlocks without symptoms are very likely to be infested over time. This includes trees on your property as well as neighboring properties. It’s a good idea to discuss treatment plans with neighbors and coordinate efforts when possible.