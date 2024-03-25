New bridge could be coming soon over Boardman River

The Grand Traverse Conservation District is one step closer to building a 160 foot walkway supporting pedestrian traffic over the Boardman River.

For the past several years, the district has been looking for ways to financially support the million dollar project. The Sabin Dam, which had a walkway to cross the river was removed in 2018. The Grand Traverse County Board voted unanimously to authorize a grant application to the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. If approved, the fund would cover $400,000 of the million needed.

“Over time, people have been trying to figure out how to cross the river. And right now, the only way to do it is by driving all the way around to the other side, which is not practical. With that connection, you would be able to pretty much hike from the YMCA all the way to Keystone, access to Keystone soccer fields and beyond,”Koffi Kpachavi, Grand Traverse Conservation District Executive Director said.

To raise the remainder of the money, the conservation district is asking for donations at https://natureiscalling.org/donate-project-fund.