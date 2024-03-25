Moomers promotes special flavor to support Children’s Advocacy Center

“Moon-icorn” a popular flavor at Moomers shop is making a comeback this month.

April is child abuse prevention month, to bring attention to cause a portion of all proceeds from the blue moon style flavor will go toward the mission of the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.

“Moomers has been an unwavering supporter of TBCAC’s mission, but in particular for Child Abuse Prevention month and doing anything and everything that they can to increase awareness of child abuse, but also aligning themselves with TBCAC’s values to make an impact in our community,” said Madeline Saucedo of the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.

To try the flavor and support the causes visit the Long Lake location between now and the end of April.