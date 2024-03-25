CMU medical students and MyMichigan Medical team up to offer free health fair

Central Michigan medical students and MyMichigan Health are teaming up to put on a health fair that will focus on giving information out to the public.

The annual event will happen Saturday, April 6th from 11 to 2 at the MyMichigan Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Sydney Zuke, a community health specialist with MyMichigan Medical said free screenings for things like blood pressure and heart rate as well as other information for resources and services will be available.

Many health professionals, ranging from primary care, pediatrics, family medicine, and the health department will be on hand to answer any questions you may have.

“It’s important to have these health fairs to allow the public to know what resources are available because things do change. But also, there are some hidden gems out there, too. So, we want to make sure everyone is aware of what they can benefit from,” said Zuke.

The family friendly event will also have raffles, gift cards, and 75 bike helmets to give away.

Medical advice will not be given at this event. For more info about the event, please click here.