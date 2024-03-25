Budget cuts impact Isabella County road patrol deputies

Soon fewer deputies will be out on the roads in Isabella County as county leaders deal with budget issues.

Isabella County commissioners are having a meeting on Tuesday to talk about reorganizing county departments to see where they can cut costs.

The commission said cuts will happen across the board. They don’t have all the specifics nailed down yet because they are still in the discussion process, but they do know that road patrol deputies will be impacted.

The chair of Isabella County, Tobin Hope said the county is looking to reduce costs after their 2.5 mill levy that would have generated $6 million for the first year of the levy failed during the February elections.

The following day after the elections, Isabella County warned people that cuts were soon to follow.

“It may not be an even across the board percentage for every department, but there will be either cuts or some departments may pick up additional responsibilities from other areas,” said Hope.

He said they are currently talking to department heads and elected officials, trying to identify any areas of savings.

Road patrol is where there are a lot of positions. And if we have to make large cuts, it has to affect road patrol. That’s where a lot of the expense is.

The sheriff’s office is looking at ways to make sure they still have a law enforcement presence.

“The sheriff has been working with other agencies to try and make sure that we have coverage. The difficult part might be the out-county areas outside the city,” said Hope.

Hope said places like Mt. Pleasant and Shepard have their own police departments and they are not sure yet how much state police will help.

“We have the state police, but they cover, I think, five or six county area. So, they’re spread pretty thin already,” said Hope.

The commission chair says there might be a possibility of bringing some deputies back if they can find the funds.

" We may at some point ask the voters for a smaller, more specific millage for public safety to keep road patrol on. We’ve not hashed out with the rest of the board yet, so we’re not sure. In August our general operating millage is up for renewal. We don’t want to jeopardize that in any way,” said Hope.

Hope wouldn’t elaborate on how many deputies would be cut or what positions in other departments might get axed.

“We are trying to avoid identifying any specific positions because folks have not been properly notified yet. And we haven’t talked to the rest of the board yet either,” said Hope.

Hope said a lot of non-essential services will be cut but nothing has been finalized yet.

He also said the budget shortfall can be attributed to the rising costs of wages and benefits, coupled with the unexpected and very expensive costs of removing asbestos from the county building and the expenses of their new correctional facility.

The meeting is set to take place starting at 1 pm Tuesday. It will also be live streamed on YouTube.