Ogemaw Co. man crushed to death in accident at old hospital in Montcalm Co.

MONTCALM COUNTY — The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that a man was crushed to death in an accident while collecting scrap metal.

Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services were sent to an industrial accident around 8:26 p.m. on March 21 in the 1000 block of East Howard City-Edmore Road in Home Township.

The deputies said they learned that the location, formerly the Edmore Hospital, was recently purchased by a company from Lansing.

The owner had assembled a group of helpers who were removing scrap metal items, deputies said.

A large boiler was removed from the building by using a mini excavator, and a 22-year-old Prescot man became pinned between the boiler and the mini excavator, deputies said.

The Prescot man died at the scene from the injuries he suffered, deputies said.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, and the investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Montcalm County Central Dispatch assisted with the accident.



