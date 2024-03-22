Greenville man arrested on numerous child sex crime charges

Adam Lee Kunst

GREENVILLE — The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Friday announced the arrest of Adam Lee Kunst, 41, of Greenville, on numerous charges.

Kunst was arrested following an investigation that was initiated when it was learned that Kunst was distributing child sexually abusive material on the internet, troopers said.

A search of Kunst’s residence resulted in digital evidence being seized, troopers said.

Kunst was charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, one count of aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material, one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, one count of using a computer to communicate with another to commit crime, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, and two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer causing injury.

Kunst was arraigned in the 64-B District Court on March 21.

If convicted, Kunst faces up to 20 years in prison for child sexually abusive activity, 7 years in prison for aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material, 10 years in prison for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, 20 years in prison for using a computer to communicate with another to commit crime, 20 years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime, and 4 years in prison for resisting and obstructing a police officer causing injury.

