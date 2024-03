Today, Amelie Anastasia Kurshuk a 10 year old author of Fox Tales and Fox Tales 2 shares about her writing dreams and goals. Interior Designer Debbe Daley speaks on her 35 years of experience. Mark Linder who lost his son Kevin to cancer in 2013, to honor his son he is taking a 2,700 mile bike ride along the great continental divide to raise $50,000 for three cancer organizations. Cara McDonald speaks about the latest issue of Traverse Northern Michigan Magazine.

