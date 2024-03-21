The most popular cryptos for Michiganians

Michigan, and Detroit, in particular, is a hub for plenty of economic activity. Several industries have made their home in the state and this includes cryptocurrency. Based on the novel blockchain technology, cryptocurrency has exploded in the last decade. Several crypto startups like Loero and Coinpay have set up shop in Michigan.

Michigan has also seen a healthy amount of crypto use in the last few years. Cryptocurrency can be used as an investment vehicle, to pay for products, and even to gamble on some of the Bitcoin sites reviewed here. And these days, certain cryptos have become especially popular for Michiganians.

One of the first is Bitcoin. Even if you are not heavily into cryptocurrency, chances are that you’ve heard of this famous crypto. Bitcoin is the most valuable crypto in the world and is also the most widely accepted. This unique combination of factors has made it popular not just with Michiganians but all over the world as well. Those who want to make money from cryptocurrency will find themselves in luck with Bitcoin despite its volatility. And if consumers simply want to spend crypto, they’ll find more places accepting Bitcoin than any other token.

Another crypto that has reached great popularity is Ethereum. In fact, Ethereum is second only to Bitcoin in terms of popularity and market value. The token has proven to be a solid choice not just because of the potential for profit but also because of its underlying blockchain. The Ethereum blockchain is the foundation for a plethora of applications and this means that the token will be valuable long-term. There is also the possibility of Ethereum getting its own spot ETF this year which will only boost the price even more. Needless to say, Ethereum will likely retain its position among consumers.

Then there’s Dogecoin. On the surface, it’s easy to dismiss Dogecoin. It’s based on a popular internet meme and seemed to exist only as a joke. But years after it first saw runaway success, Dogecoin has remained popular among crypto users and valuable within the market. Dogecoin’s success can be attributed to the fact that even after its novelty wore off, it had legitimate use cases. Several businesses accept it as a means of payment and it has partnered with a number of companies like Bitpay. There is currently a mission to take Dogecoin to the literal moon as well as to the moon in terms of crypto popularity.

Another cryptocurrency that is popular among Michiganians is XRP. This token is unique in that it is especially popular for cross-border transactions. Such transactions can be very expensive and slow when done with traditional means but are made faster and cheaper with XRP. As such, the token has been popular for both international transactions as well as domestic ones like gambling and paying for products. Ripple Labs, the company behind XRP, also scored a major victory against the SEC last year and this sent the price of the token flying, making it even more popular. So, whether it’s spending crypto directly at a top-rated crypto betting site or using the blockchain it is based on for developing other apps and tools, it’s safe to say that crypto is as popular as ever in Michigan in 2024.