Emmet Co. sheriff says car was stolen from long-term parking lot at Pellston Regional Airport

The suspect vehicle at the airport. Photo provided by the sheriff's office

PELLSTON — The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating an incident that occurred at the Pellston Regional Airport long-term parking lot.

Multiple vehicles were discovered with their gas caps open, deputies said.

After a thorough review of video surveillance footage, it also was determined that a white four-door passenger vehicle was stolen from the parking lot, deputies said.

The investigation revealed that on Friday, March 15, between 12:10 and 12:20 a.m., three individuals were observed in a gray-colored car of unknown make and model, moving around the parking lot, deputies said.

It is believed that these individuals were checking gas caps to potentially locate keys left by vehicle owners in the gas cap area, deputies said.

Sheriff Pete Wallin of the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office advises the public to exercise caution and avoid leaving any items unattended in the gas cap area of their vehicles. Additionally, vehicle owners are strongly encouraged to lock their car doors and minimize the presence of personal belongings inside vehicles parked in long-term parking areas.

”This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vehicle security measures, such as ensuring that car doors are locked and valuable items are not left in plain sight. We urge the public to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to safeguard their property,” Wallin said.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this case. Anyone with information related to the incident or the identities of the individuals involved is urged to contact the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 439-8900 or contactroadpatrol@emmetcounty.org. Confidential tips can be emailed anonymously to Anonymous Tips Online at no-reply@forms.emmetcounty.org.



