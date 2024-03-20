Traverse City venue decides to host pop-up market for businesses struggling during road construction

TRAVERSE CITY — Businesses in and around the major road construction happening in Traverse City said ever since it started more than a week ago, they’ve seen a major decrease in foot traffic.

Because it’s harder for shoppers to get to their locations, one local multi-use space decided to help businesses “relocate” temporarily.

Flat Cap Ventures, a business and event space at 476 US-31 South, is holding a pop-up community impact market at their venue and inviting area businesses to take part. They say Flat Cap is the perfect location for a pop-up market because they are away from the construction, have ample space and lots of parking.

“[It’s] exciting for us…we get to know those downtown community businesses even better. We’re looking forward to [not] just the relationships between them, but really helping them maybe have more success as they go through this journey,” said Flat Cap Ventures owner Judy Harrison.

The two day pop-up market will be Sunday and Monday, April 21 from 12 - 5 p.m. and April 22 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Bussinesses can participate for free.

Business owners impacted by the construction should contact Kristal Flateau at 231-649-6347 or by email at kristal@highimpactnow.com; Sherry Galbraith at 231-409-1528; or Judy Harrison at 231-620-6246 or by email at judy@highimpactnow.com