Major Otsego Co. road construction project begins in April

GAYLORD — A major road in Otsego county is getting a $13 million facelift starting April 1.

The Michigan Department of Transportation’s project will rebuild 2.2 miles of I-75 business loop between the south I-75 exit and Gaylord and Wisconsin Avenue/Grandview Boulevard. A rebuild of the asphalt roadway, a new roundabout at McCoy Road and nonmotorized pathways and streetscape improvements are part of the project.

James Lake from the Michigan Department of Transportation said it’s been needed for some time.

“Anybody from the community is familiar with the condition of the roadway. They know that the roadway needs to be rebuilt. We’ve also had a crash history at the McCoy Road intersection that we’re looking to address. This will address not only the long-term condition of the roadway, but also safety for all users as well,” Lake said.

Work is scheduled to begin April 1 and be completed by Nov. 1.