Michigan residents could receive priority campground reservations under new bill

A Northern Michigan lawmaker has introduced legislation to give priority to Michigan residents in the state campground reservation system.

Rep. Cam Cavitt, R-Cheboygan, has put forward a bill that would give Michigan residents two weeks of exclusive access to state campground reservations before out of state visitors.

Campers are able to make reservations six months before their selected dates, leading to a rush for prime spots in the fall and winter. Cavitt says that the system creates too much stress for Michigan residents, the ones who are ultimately paying the taxes that partially fund the parks.

“Wherever the best campsites are, they usually seem to be full of out of state residents,” Cavitt said. “And not that we don’t welcome out of state residents, but we just feel — you know, welcome, come, please. We’re glad to have you here and to host you in our beautiful state. However, we just feel that Michigan taxpayers should have a priority when registering for those campsites.”

Cavitt said the policy change would be revenue-neutral. According to 2021 figures from the Department of Natural Resources, over 89% of advance campsite registrations are made by Michigan residents already.

Campsites closer to the state’s borders generally see a higher percentage of out-of-state residents making advance reservations. Asked about the impact on possible out of state tourism, Cavitt said that they weren’t top of mind with this legislation.

“I don’t represent out of state tourists — I represent the taxpayers of the state of Michigan, and we fund those state parks, and I think that they should get first priority,” he said. “Michigan taxpayers get first priority.”

The bill already has bipartisan support in the House and could be considered by lawmakers after they return from a spring recess in mid-April.