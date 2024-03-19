Woman ejected from vehicle in rollover crash in Grand Traverse Co.

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a woman was injured after she was ejected from a car during a crash on St. Patrick’s Day.

On March 17 at 2:27 a.m., Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to a single-vehicle crash reported at US 31 South near East Commerce Drive in Blair Township.

Upon arrival, deputies said they saw a passenger car that had run of the south side of the roadway. The vehicle went into a ditch, which caused it to roll over, deputies said.

Advertisement

It was determined that the passenger had been ejected from the vehicle, deputies said.

The driver was identified as a 33-year-old Blair Township man, deputies said. He indicated that he swerved to miss an animal in the roadway, deputies said.

The injured passenger was identified as a 31-year-old Blair Township woman, officials said.

Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash, deputies said. The driver was taken into custody, they said.

Advertisement

The passenger was taken to Munson Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation, deputies said.