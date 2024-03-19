Woman ejected from vehicle in rollover crash in Grand Traverse Co.

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a woman was injured after she was ejected from a car during a crash on St. Patrick’s Day.
On March 17 at 2:27 a.m., Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to a single-vehicle crash reported at US 31 South near East Commerce Drive in Blair Township.
Upon arrival, deputies said they saw a passenger car that had run of the south side of the roadway. The vehicle went into a ditch, which caused it to roll over, deputies said.
It was determined that the passenger had been ejected from the vehicle, deputies said.
The driver was identified as a 33-year-old Blair Township man, deputies said. He indicated that he swerved to miss an animal in the roadway, deputies said.
The injured passenger was identified as a 31-year-old Blair Township woman, officials said.
Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash, deputies said. The driver was taken into custody, they said.
The passenger was taken to Munson Hospital.
The crash is still under investigation, deputies said.