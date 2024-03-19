Manton welcomes new retail store, Schut’s Stop N’ Shop to the community

Schut’s Stop N’ Shop celebrated their grand opening today in the community of Manton. The retail store is owned and operated by the husband and wife duo, Matt and Tiffany Schut. From brand new items marked to a reasonable price, to consignment finds, Schut’s Stop N’ Shop has an array of items for all different types and ages.

Community members are also welcome to sell their items in the consignment space for $125 a month for a 10x10 space.

“Offering quality items at great prices! We are a large family and understand the struggles of paying bills and making ends meet so we try to pass along the great deals to others by keeping our prices cheaper than most big name stores.”

Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher stopped by on their opening day to check it out!



