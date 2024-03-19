Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center celebrates 15 years of service to the community

MANISTEE — Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center celebrated a big milestone on Tuesday, with an event to mark 15 years serving child abuse survivors and their families.

Agency partners including law enforcement, the prosecuting attorney’s office, child protective services, and current and former board members were there, as well as those who helped conceive the center back in 2006 and make it a reality in 2009. Since then, they have expanded their services to Mason County and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.

The center said they’ve been through a lot over the years, changing their name twice, their location three times, and doubling their service area.

“It is incredibly rewarding, 15 years later, to see how far we’ve come, and that even though we have changed names and enlarged our service area, that really our mission and our focus has never changed,” said Megan McCarthy, executive director. “We are grateful to be a part of the child abuse investigation, really bringing together the partners in the child focused response.”

Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center has two locations, in Manistee and Ludington. It’s one of 40 child advocacy centers in Michigan.