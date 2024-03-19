Generous donation helps a Roscommon County American Legion post get a major upgrade

ROSCOMMON COUNTY -- A Northern Michigan American Legion post got a major facelift thanks, in part, to a huge donation from a home improvement retailer.

American Legion Post 416, in Saint Helen, has been around for nearly 80 years. The current post was built in the 1960′s and expanded in the 70′s.

A $10,000 donation from the Home Depot Foundation is helping them renovate the entire inside, complete with new ceiling tiles, floors and walls. New P.A. and security systems were also installed. The Home Depot even sent professionals to help with the work.

American Legion Public Relations Officer, Jim Collins, said the goal is to make the post a center the whole community can use, “It’s our hope that future legions, legion members, as well as the public, will be able to enjoy this for multiple functions. These are long, long overdue. It will be a wonderful facelift for the hall.”

Along with workers from the Home Depot, several other people donated their time to help get the work done.