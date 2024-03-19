Bipartisan bill would create School Mental Health Commission

A House committee heard testimony today on establishing a school mental health commission, a move that supporters say will help support struggling students and increase school safety.

While the school safety sector has ballooned to a multibillion dollar industry in recent years, advocates say that increased security is no substitute for supporting students’ mental health needs and ensuring community members feel supported.

“I think we can agree all of us, no matter what side of the aisle you sit on, that our kids have a fundamental right to a safe and respectful learning environment,” said Rep. Kelly Breen, D-Novi. “We know now that when our kids are not physically or mentally secure, they cannot learn academically.”

The bipartisan legislation seeks to support students of all ages in fostering positive mental health and equipping schools with the resources to respond to the needs of their community.

The legislation would establish the nine-person School Safety and Mental Health Commission, with members being appointed by the governor and leaders of the House and Senate. Several groups must be represented in the Commission’s membership, including a parent, a teacher, a school mental health professional and school administrator.

Supporters say the legislation could prove more effective than physical security measures — stemming the problem of poor student mental health would likely reduce the possibility of violent episodes while also fostering a feeling of support of support among students. Melissa Kree, a school psychologist at Oxford High School, said that the package would go a long way toward increasing school safety.

“The bills before you today have the potential to equip schools with the best practice models and policies so that our students, staff and families can feel confident in their districts’ ability to conduct threat assessments and follow school safety protocols in a way that prioritizes both their physical and psychological safety,” she said.

The package would also require that Michigan State Police report tips involving violence or self-harm to a school’s emergency and safety manager, along with the local sheriff’s office.

Michigan State Police would also be required to adopt consistent terminology for school threats, while the board of each public school would be required to create their own threat assessment and management team

“These bills today and the ones to follow aren’t the fix that’s going to take care of all of this, but I do think these bills get us down the road a lot further than we are today,” said Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville.

The legislation was not advanced out of the House Education Committee but could be passed in Mid-April once lawmakers return from a spring recess.

Supporters of the school safety package say that firearm policies have been excluded for lawmakers to remain united on supporting the package, which has been in limbo for over two years.

There have been more calls for comprehensive school safety plans following the 2021 Oxford High School shooting and the Michigan State University shooting in 2023.

Last year, Democratic lawmakers passed several gun safety laws implementing red flag orders, safe storage requirements and universal background checks.