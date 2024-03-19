7 things to know about winter rafting in Gaylord

Of course water sports enthusiasts love the summer months when they can take advantage of the weather to spend their days adventuring, but a new sport — winter rafting — can keep the fun going even after the snow starts to fall.

Winter rafting is taking the Gaylord area by storm as experienced rafters and newbies alike discover new ways to enjoy the water in the winter.

“The Sturgeon River north of Gaylord is the fastest-flowing river in the lower peninsula, so it doesn’t often freeze over,” said Christy Walcott, a Gaylord native and director of marketing and communications for the Gaylord Area Convention & Tourism Bureau. “Winter rafting is safe, so you aren’t going to fall in, and it’s not white water. It’s still a mellow ride.”

If you’re looking for something new to do this winter, here are seven things novices can learn about the sport before taking to the water.

1. Riders stay dry

All of the rafts used are approved by the U.S. Coast Guard, and even when carrying six or seven people, the raft won’t tip. Though the river flows briskly, there are no rapids that will splash into the boat.

“People have this idea of big waves, but really you’re just sitting and floating. It’s so relaxing,” Walcott said. “The biggest thing I tell people is that you’re not going to get wet.”

2. No extra gear required

Warm coats and mittens — and maybe some long underwear — is all that’s required for a winter rafting trip. Winter rafting specialists at Sturgeon River Paddle sports and Big Bear Adventures provide the guide, raft and necessary life jackets.

3. Plenty of time for pictures

Each river trek runs about 90 minutes while highly trained guides instruct riders when to paddle and when to stop to take time to enjoy the surroundings. These experts know the territory and can point out natural landmarks along the way.

“The guide will tell you to paddle on the right, then stop, and you can look around and see the beauty,” Walcott said.

4. Adventures are family friendly

Kids, grandparents and everyone in between can enjoy winter rafting because there are no rapids, and the boat can be adequately propelled with the strength of just a couple of adults.

5. Discover new ways to see nature

Each winter rafting experience travels through the woods that run along the banks of the Sturgeon River. While the area is known for hiking and excellent viewing of birds and wildlife in the summer, winter offers a completely different experience that is both picturesque and serene.

“It is so incredibly peaceful and quiet because you’re floating through the forest, you’re not walking or making any noise,” Walcott said. “If you go right after the snow falls, there are spots where the cedars are hanging over the river, and it’s so beautiful.”

6. Winter rafting is affordable

Sturgeon River Paddle sports and Big Bear Adventures have group rates to ensure families don’t break the bank while trying something new in the winter. Even larger groups – like friends or work teammates – are encouraged to enjoy the outdoors.

7. No experience necessary

Trained and experienced guides help rafters keep their bearings. Even for riders whose outdoor activities have been mainly on the slopes or hills, guides will make sure everyone feels right at home gliding through the river.

Cold weather no longer means an end to fun on the water. Everyone can experience a new adventure with a winter trip down the Sturgeon River, no matter how deep the snow.

No matter the temperature, rafters can fill a thermos with coffee, tea or hot chocolate and enjoy the outdoor serenity of Northern Michigan.