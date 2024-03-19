5 plans for the perfect winter vacation in the Gaylord area

The popularity of winter sports is on the rise, and with it the number of people who want to get outdoors and take to the snow.

Tourists head to Northern Michigan as soon as the snow starts to fall thanks in part to the range of opportunities the area can offer. From skiing and snowboarding to snowshoeing and winter rafting, winter outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy old favorites or try something new this season.

“Winter is our busy season,” said Christy Walcott, a Gaylord native and director of marketing and communications for the Gaylord Area Convention & Tourism Bureau. “We have so many outdoor things for people to try in the winter.”

1. Ski the Slopes

Northern Michigan has more than 50 downhill ski runs for skiers of all experience levels. Newbies and kids can learn on the bunny hills at Treetops Resort or Otsego Resort , and difficulty levels on some trails reach expert level.

Otsego Resort boasts the highest point in the Michigan Snow Belt and features a 400-foot vertical drop.

Treetops Resort features 23 trails and a “magic carpet” lift that replaces lift ropes and chairs to transport skiers up the slopes.

2. Try a New Sport

Outdoor enthusiasts who think they’ve seen — and done — it all can try something new. Winter rafting is taking the Gaylord area by storm, allowing adventure-seekers to experience the Sturgeon River in all its winter beauty.

Within the dry comfort of the rafts from Sturgeon River Paddle sports and Big Bear Adventures , guides ensure a smooth ride and point out natural phenomena along the way.

Meanwhile, dog sledding isn’t just for Iditarod mushers. Riders can learn how dogs are trained from Gaylord-area trainer Liza Dietzen and her team of dogs from Evergreen Kennel while enjoying the natural countryside.

3. Listen to nature

Alpine Touring, or seeing nature by way of cross-country skis or snowshoes, is the fastest growing winter sport in the U.S. From 2019-22, Alpine sports have seen a 115% increase in the country, in part buoyed by the lack of lift access during the 2020-21 skiing seasons.

Visitors who couldn’t pack their own equipment or who are ready to try something new can rent from Groen Nature Preserve , Treetops Resort , Otsego Resort , Cross Country Ski Headquarters and Forbush Corner within the Gaylord area.

Taking in nature at a slower pace is easy while on vacation in Northern Michigan. Surrounded by nearly 100 miles of snow trails , adventurers can enjoy nature at their own pace.

4. Taste-test a seasonal brew

One hallmark of the winter season is tasting what beer brewers have added to make their seasonal brews their own. Northern Michigan is home to 34 breweries that are a part of the Michigan Brewers Guild , and two are located in the Gaylord area.

Snowbelt Brewing Company has an ever-changing menu and several specialty brews, as well as ciders, wines, meads and seltzers made in-house.

Big Buck Brewery specializes in winter and fall seasonal beers that can be found at the restaurant and around town.

Adventure seekers looking for a winter warm-up can usually find holiday spices or higher alcohol contents in seasonal brews.

5. Let gravity be the guide

Not just for kids, tubing is a sport that provides the adrenaline rush of skiing without the requirement of coordination. Tubers of all ages can rent gear and slide the slopes at Treetops Resort or Otsego Resort .

Tubing matches the speed of skiing while keeping riders contained to a sturdy snow tube. Just like skiing, tubing runs can range in speed and difficulty.

“Downhill skiing and tubing are great family friendly outdoor activities for everyone in the winter,” Walcott said. “The great thing about tubing is that even though you go through the resorts, they have everything you need.”