Wexford-Missaukee CTC honored for raising awareness with mock crash scene

CADILLAC — The Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center’s Public Safety program was honored for it’s work in crash awareness.

Student representatives and their teacher were given the Outstanding Traffic Safety Achievement Award by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission in Lansing.

The CTC program was nominated by the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post. The award recognizes students and staff for spreading awareness of impaired and distracted driving through a mock crash scene.

The Wexford-Missaukee CTC said the totaled cars are a visual reminder of danger and a way to get students engaged.

“I think that’s pretty important for our students to experience that. It kind of puts them in a real life scenario, but it’s safe,” said Jason Baughan, Public Safety paraprofessional. “I just think it’s a great honor to have that award. It just shows that what we do is worthwhile. And hopefully they’ll get a career in law enforcement or firefighting.”

The Public Safety program has staged a mock crash since 2016.