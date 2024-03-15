Troopers looking for help IDing these people who are accused of breaking into display case at Meijer

WEXFORD COUNTY - Michigan State Police need your help.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were called to the Meijer store in Cadillac for a report of stolen merchandise and damaged property.

Four people in masks were observed together inside the store, troopers said. While in the store, they broke into a display case and stole merchandise, troopers said.

Advertisement

Their images and vehicle were captured on surveillance footage, shown here.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Cadillac Post at (231) 779-6040.