The Pub in Traverse City celebrates their one year anniversary St. Patrick’s Day style

TRAVERSE CITY — The Pub in Traverse City is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, but they’re also celebrating their one year anniversary!

The festivities kick off Saturday, March 16 with a Cass Street bar crawl. Enjoy live music and $5 drink specials at The Pub into Sunday, March 17.

If you’re looking for a bite to eat, you can stop in for some of your favorite Irish dishes and drinks throughout the weekend.

Our lifestyle reporter Rachel Rademacher stopped into The Pub to learn all about it.