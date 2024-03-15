Petoskey Middle School principal awarded 2024 Principal of the Year

PETOSKEY — Middle school principal Jon Wilcox was recently named 2024 Principal of the Year by the Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals and the Michigan Association of Student Councils.

Wilcox has 20 years of experience in education, 14 as an administrator and nine of those at Petoskey Middle School.

His colleagues and students at the school said his collaborative leadership and positive involvement with the school make him Principal of the Year.

“This award…it can’t be won by one person. I think it’s truly a testament to the team that we have here. I think it’s also a community thing. I believe that we’re blessed to be in a community that supports the schools and we’re blessed to have the kids that come here,” said Wilcox.

He was surprised with the award at the middle school’s career day on Wednesday.