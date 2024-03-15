National Women’s History Month: Tawnia Wise on creating a successful nonprofit

Dawnia Wise

Continuing our coverage celebrating the accomplishments of women in our world, we sit down with non-profit expert Tawnia Wise, founder and CEO of WISE resource development, a non-profit consultancy firm that she formed in 2014. She is also the author of Become A Nonprofit Pro: 9 Common Pitfalls And How To Avoid Them.

A certified fundraising executive (CFRE) Wise harnesses more than 15 years of experience leading the development for many notable organizations such as the Irving Healthcare Foundation, American Heart Association, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

For more information on Tawnia and her work, visit the Wise Resource Development website.