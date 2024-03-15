MSP will limit high-speed chases for the safety of themselves, others

GAYLORD — Michigan State Police announced changes to their high-speed chase policy, effective Thursday, in an effort to keep both the public and troopers safe.

Under the new guidelines, State Police can only chase someone if they believe a driver or passenger has committed a life-threatening or violent felony.

MSP said high-speed chases are one of the most dangerous situations for law enforcement. According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Justice, 30% of vehicle chases nationwide end in crashes. Injuries or deaths happen in 5 to 17% of those cases.

MSP said they believe Michigan is in line with the national numbers.

Sgt. Ashley Miller with the Gaylord Post said the changes won’t impact their ability to catch criminals.

“We’re still able to pursue, and there are times where suspects need to be apprehended immediately. We will continue to do that within our policy. But we do have tools at our disposal that can help apprehend suspects at a later date, to make sure everyone in the community, the police officers and the people being pursued are safe,” said Miller.

Michigan State Police were involved in 235 pursuits in 2022 and 236 in 2023. Troopers have been involved in 33 so far this year.