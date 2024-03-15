Legislation would expand Michigan’s codification of the ACA

Michigan moved one step closer to a state version of the federal Affordable Care Act, with legislators advancing a set of bills to establish an statewide exchange market.

Nearly 20 other states already run a similar system, known as a State-based Exchange. A Senate committee advanced the bills this week, setting up a vote in the full Senate sometime this year.

“The Legislature has continually shown that no matter which party is in power, we will stay dedicated to making it easier to access health care,” said Sen. Kevin Hertel, D-St. Clair Shores, in a November hearing. “Shifting our healthcare experience from the Federal platform to a state run platform is a logical next step in this progression.”

Advertisement

Hertel, chair of the Senate Health Policy Committee, said the legislation would provide numerous benefits to Michigan residents and their healthcare systems, including better coordination on coverage between agencies and allowing providers to help align applicants with plans that would work best for them.

“This legislation will have the practical effect of getting more lives in Michigan covered,” Hertel said. “The revenue generated by the exchange instead of being returned to a federal department can be used to do outreach in underinsured communities.”

Officials also said the legislation could result in greater investment in Michigan’s development of medical technologies.

Joe Sullivan, legislative liaison manager for the Department of Insurance and Financial Services, said that in Pennsylvania’s system, the service brought in about $90 million in revenue and cost between $30 million and $40 million to run.

Advertisement

Sen. Mark Huizenga, a member of the Health Policy Committee, said that he hadn’t been convinced yet on the plan’s effectiveness.

“I’m just skeptical on the process and what the net savings would actually be for a state,” Huizenga, R-Walker, said. “The altruistic ideal is that is going to result in more people being insured in the state of Michigan and I just haven’t seen that as of yet.”

Supporters say the bill pairs with legislation signed last year codifying the Affordable Care Act into Michigan law. If this new package were to be signed into law, Michigan would essentially be able to provide its own form of the ACA within the state’s borders.

At the time of signing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that the legislation was inspired by the Supreme Court revoking the federal right to an abortion in 2022. In a post-Roe v. Wade world, advocates say that Americans can no longer assume that longstanding federal rulings or legislation will remain intact.

Advertisement

“Preserving access to care and insurance by safeguarding some of the most important aspects of the ACA will save lives,” said Rep. Julie Rogers, D-Kalamazoo, at the time.

Following Whitmer’s signing of the legislation, Hertel said that the policies would help maintain widespread insurance coverage in Michigan regardless of federal law.

“Because of the ACA, countless Michiganders with pre-existing conditions were able to afford insurance and access preventive care,” he said last year. “While some of the federal legislation’s most popular provisions face challenges in court, we are ensuring those protections remain safe here in Michigan for years to come.”

Former President Donald Trump, now the Republican party’s official nominee, said in November last year that he would consider alternatives to the ACA, possibly renewing fights that have remained mostly dormant following his time in office. Trump and his administration made several attempts to overturn the law in his first term, failing to do legislatively and through the legal system.

The stance remains taboo for most Republican politicians. Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel, R-Kentucky, said this week that fights over the legislation are “largely over.” But he remained open to a viable alternative if one were presented by a future Republican president.