John Ball Zoo penguin competes in March of the Penguin Madness tournament

GRAND RAPIDS — One Michigan penguin will compete in a series of bracket style contests with penguins across the nation in hopes of earning the title of “Peng Win Champion”.

On March 17, ‘Chester,’ a Magellanic penguin from John Ball Zoo, will take on ‘Friend,’ a Magellanic penguin from Jacksonville Zoo and Garden (who was born and raised at John Ball Zoo) in the first round of the March of Penguin Madness.

Penguins International, a non-profit organization based in Colorado, sponsors the annual event. Penguin contenders are nominated by employees at zoos, aquariums, museums, and other institutions that house penguins in human care. The individuals nominated serve as ambassadors to their wild counterparts encouraging the public to learn more about the 18 species of penguins on our planet, cultivate empathy for these flippered friends, and take action to protect wild penguins for future generations.

John Ball Zoo’s all-star veteran is Chester, the oldest penguin at the Zoo. Standing at 2 feet tall and weighing just over 8 pounds, he will turn 33 in May. Off the court, Chester has a special romance with another penguin named Erin. Together they make an adorable power couple.

Chester is one of 47 penguins vying for the top of the brackets. The first round of public voting begins March 17. Over five weeks, penguins from across the country will go head-to-head in three-day rounds. The public casts their votes on both social media (Instagram and Facebook) as well as on the Penguins International website. The winner will be named on April 19.

Chester is a survivor. On July 12, 2022, he suffered a suspected stroke but persevered and made a speedy and complete recovery by mid-August, passing his swimming test with flying colors.

“Chester overcame heaps of adversity,” said David Blaszkiewicz, senior zookeeper at John Ball Zoo. “But he worked hard and is back to being our go-to guy because he always gives 110%. The Zoo’s animal care team admires Chester’s resilience and strength. He’s the MVP everyone knows and loves.”

He was recruited to the John Ball Zoo from Seaworld in 2002, and his quiet nature and calm demeanor in the habitat quickly earned him MVP status.

The winner of the competition gains international recognition and a permanent place in the Iceberg Hall of Heroes.

“Chester has experience and knows what it takes to win,” said Blaszkiewicz. “He’s known for his swift speed at tip-off to capture his vitamin herring before any of the other penguins. Then he backs out beyond the arc, ready to catch the rest of his food thrown to him at a distance.”

John Ball Zoo encourages its fans to help Chester take the top prize by voting for him three times in each round on each of the voting platforms: penguinsinternational.org/motpm-2024, Penguins International’s Facebook page and Instagram stories (@penguinsinternational).

“Chester is one of the best players, not only at John Ball Zoo, but in the whole conference,” Blaszkiewicz said. “Now is time for the fans to step up to back Chester and help us win this tourney.”

Voting timeline:

March 17-19: First round of voting

March 24-26: Second round of voting

March 31-April 2: Third round of voting – Emperor Eight

April 7-9: Fourth round of voting – Flipper Four

April 14-16: Last round of voting – Peng Win Championship

April 19: Winner announced