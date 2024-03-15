Former Osceola Co. caregiver charged with stealing prescription medicine

LANSING – A former caregiver with Reed City Fields, an assisted living facility in Osceola County, was charged Friday with stealing prescription pills.

Walter Herrington III, 43, of Scottville, is alleged to have stolen and possessed pills, sedative Lorazepam (Ativan), prescribed to a deceased facility resident. Both charges are felonies. He was arraigned on one count each of larceny in a building and possession of a controlled substance in the 77th District Court in Osceola County, announced Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

“Caregivers provide invaluable services to their patients, but using that position to steal medications is a violation of trust and also a felony that my department will not hesitate to prosecute,” said Nessel. “These are controlled substances for a reason, and we must be able to trust in our caregivers to handle them responsibly and legally.”



