American Legion post in Cadillac hosts Detroit-based singer, tickets available to the public

CADILLAC — American Legion Post 94 of Cadillac is looking to raise money and have fun Saturday night. Detroit-based singer Jennifer Christiansen will showcase her talent in an event open to the public.

The Legion said they’re looking for events that appeal to a younger generation of veterans as the older generation starts to shrink.

All proceeds for the event go to help the post help vets.

“Almost everybody in here volunteers for something, whether it’s cooking a dinner for vets coming in, helping somebody that needs a ride somewhere, you’re marching in the parade. So to me, it is a very heartfelt opportunity to serve in the Legion and give back,” said Chris Christiansen, 2nd Vice Commander, American Legion Post 94.

The Legion said more than half the tickets are already sold. You can get yours at the door or contact the Legion at 231-775-6500.