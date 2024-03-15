A Michigan lottery player has hours left to claim $1 million prize

LANSING – There are only a few hours left for someone to claim a $1 million Mega Millions prize before it goes to the state School Aid Fund. The ticket expires at 4:45 p.m. Friday.

The winning ticket from the March 17, 2023, drawing was sold at the CVS Pharmacy at 18130 West 10 Mile Road in Southfield. The winning ticket matched the five white balls drawn: 26-28-29-39-49.

The winner should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-917-6325 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

Mega Millions tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. Since March 17 is a Sunday, the prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on March 15.



