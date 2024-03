LEELANAU COUNTY — A downstate man appeared in court Thursday for a deadly crash on Sept. 4, 2023.

Shahed Muhammad Hussain of Sterling Heights was charged with Reckless Driving Causing Death, a 15-year felony, and five counts Reckless Driving Causing Serious Impairment of a Body Function, each one a five-year felony.

Hussain faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted.

A not guilty plea was entered for Hussain. His bond was set at $250,000 and he was ordered to surrender his passport.