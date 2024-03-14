Pickford man arrested for threatening neighbor by firing shotgun, troopers say

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — About 6:40 p.m. on March 13, troopers from the Sault Ste. Marie Post were sent to a residence in Pickford Township for a report of a 43-year-old male from Pickford who threatened his neighbor and fired a gun multiple times.

Upon arrival, troopers detained the male suspect without incident, they reported.

The investigation revealed that the male was intoxicated and had got into a verbal argument with the complainant before he walked back to his residence, troopers said.

The man then discharged a shotgun multiple times into the woods near the residence, troopers said. No damage to property or injury occurred during this incident, they said.

The man was lodged in the Chippewa County Jail for reckless discharge of a firearm and for possession/use of a firearm while intoxicated and is awaiting arraignment.

Troopers from the Sault Post were assisted by a Motor Carrier Officer from the St. Ignace Post.