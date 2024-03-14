Northern Michigan hospitals recognized for top rural, community health care

MANISTEE — Nine hospitals across Northern Michigan are being recognized in the top 100 rural and community hospitals.

Munson Hospitals of Cadillac and Manistee both made the cut. The medical consulting firm Chartis compiled the list, look at things like: quality of care, patient satisfaction, financial efficiencies and patient outcomes.

Munson Health Care said it’s an honor to be held in such high regard.

“Health care has been very challenging always. The last few years have been pretty difficult, I think, with the pandemic and everything associated with that, and rural health care in general is challenging because of resource limitations,” said Kelly Tomaszewski, president of Munson Health Care Manistee Hospital. “To be able to function well in those challenging circumstances and actually be noted [as] one of the top 100 really does, I think, say that we’re doing the right work and taking care of our communities.”

Corewell Health Big Rapids and Ludington also made the list, as well as MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena.