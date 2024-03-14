New program at Pete’s Place gives kids 16 to 19 a home, skills they need for adulthood

TRAVERSE CITY — Child & Family Services is opening a new home for youths ages 16 to 19 at Pete’s Place.

The support program will assist teens by teaching them skills to transition into adulthood, including finances, self-care and educational planning.

Child & Family Services said it’s a service that’s been needed in the region for a long time.

“Typically that’s a population that’s a lot harder to place in foster care, in a traditional family home. So to be able to give them a place where they can call home, they can have some structure, but still be able to develop those independent living skills so that they will be ready when they’re out on their own and they age out of foster care, that’s really important. This is a population that’s been really underserved for a long time,” said Emma Smith.

The public is welcome to attend an open house Friday morning, March 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at Pete’s Place, 2943 N. Keystone Road, next to the Goodwill Inn.