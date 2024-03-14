Man killed after fire gets out of control while burning yard waste at his Mackinac Co. home

MACKINAC COUNTY — The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a man was killed after a fire broke out in his yard.

On March 13 about 6 p.m., the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office along with the Garfield Township Fire Department, Garfield Township EMS, Hudson Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police and the Michigan DNR responded to a report of a brush fire at a residence in Garfield Township.

Upon arrival, deputies said they were told that an elderly man had been found dead in the area that had burned.

A total of 8 acres of property was burned, deputies said.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the man had been burning yard debris, deputies said.

Deputies believe the fire spread out of control because of dry and windy conditions.

Fire personnel were able to extinguish the brush fire without further incident.

The initial investigation found the death was an accident and that it does not appear to involve foul play. The incident is still under investigation.